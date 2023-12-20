Following the decision of the Council of Ministers, published in the Official Gazette on December 14, prohibiting heavy vehicles from traveling east-west on Semih Sancar Street, in Girne between 16:30 and 19:00, the first checks were carried out on Tuesday, December 19. The inspections, conducted in collaboration between Girne Police Department Traffic teams and Girne Municipality Traffic Supervision teams, resulted in fines issued to 2 vehicles. According to the statement made by Girne Municipality, regular inspections will be carried out to enforce the regulation with the aim of relieving traffic flow on Semih Sancar Street during busy hours, covering a two-and-a-half-hour period.

Fines of 1x the Minimum Wage

Girne Municipality emphasized that it is forbidden for heavy vehicles (trucks, lorries, construction machinery, etc.) to be on the route from the New Harbour lights to the municipal building between 16:30 and 19:00, and drivers who do not comply with this rule will be subject to a fine of 18,103 TL and 15 penalty points. The statement warned that inspections will be frequent.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

