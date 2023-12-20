December 22, 2023

PSB attends ‘2nd Istanbul Human Resources Forum’

The Public Service Commission attended the ‘2nd Istanbul Human Resources Forum’ and the Workshop for the Establishment of the “Turkic World Human Resources Development Institute” within the framework of the OTS.

Permanent members Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and observer members Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Turkmenistan were invited to the 2nd Istanbul Human Resources Forum, which was organised by the Human Resources Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye on 14 December 2023 in Istanbul with the theme of “Society 5.0”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

