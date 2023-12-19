December 23, 2023

President Tatar attends State Ceremony for Martyr Erdoğan Derviş

President Ersin Tatar attended the state ceremony organised for the martyr Erdoğan Derviş, whose remains were found, identified and buried in the Tekke Garden Martyrdom through the efforts of the Committee on Missing Persons.

In his speech at the ceremony, President Tatar emphasised the importance of the ceremony organised for martyr Erdoğan Derviş, not letting him be forgotten, noting down the struggle of the martyrs in history, and the respect shown to their families. Tatar expressed that Derviş lost his life at a young age for the just struggle of the Turkish Cypriots.

Stating that the Turkish Cypriots suffered a lot prior to 1974 and hundreds of people lost their lives, President Tatar thanked the Committee on Missing Persons for their efforts.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

