TFR Donation to Heartbeat Cancer Charity

December 21, 2023

Readers mail….
From Ralph Kratzer (TFR)….

I would like to share with your readers some news we recently sent to our members.

Dear members of TFR!

The year 2023 is drawing to an end but we are already planning for 2024!

First of all, our annual Glühwein / Mulled Wine event last Friday was again a full success… thank you, all members who contributed home-made goodies which were all delicious!

At their weekly get-together at BlueSong restaurant in Lapta, TFR -The Foreign Residents in the TRNC- made a donation of 22,000TL to Heartbeat Cancer Charity which will be used for equipment at the Children’s Oncology Ward in Lefkoşa State Hospital. This included a contribution by Creditwest Bank Çatalköy.

Pamela Tschersich, our Events Manager, and Richard “Brad” Bradley, acting as Santa Claus, presented the donation to Heartbeat Chairman Issy Atahasan and also present at the event was Joanne Hickey from Creditwest Bank.

The money donated came from the proceeds of our raffle at the TFR Year-End Dinner and Dance at the beginning of December so a big “Thank You” to our members for their generosity.

