A hard-fought away point for Esentepe, who was again not at their best but as they say “Win your home matches, draw your away matches, that’s promotion form “.

Result ; MORMENEŞKE GBSK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK 1

Sunday December 17, 2023; AKSA League 1 : Cemal Balses Stadium.

Weather; Mild sunny, occasional cloud.

A huge crowd, a big Esentepe following, a very good turnout by the ex-pats, shame the match didn’t really ignite until the last 20 minutes. From an Esentepe point of view a good away point, as I keep saying not an easy place to come to and get anything.

Esentepe were without striker Deniz KIbar who failed to recover from an injury his place being taken by Ali Avcısoyu.

It was Ali who put in Esentepe’s first effort in the 4th minute shooting a shot just past the left-hand post.

Esentepe started brightly a deep free kick from Mahmut bounced high in the area where Semih headed a good chance straight at the goalkeeper.

Esentepe playing without a left-sided midfield player was giving too much space to Mormeneşke right back Aykut and the experienced right winger Yasın Kurt, which was putting the veteran Esentepe left back Emek under pressure.

Esentepe’s bright start faded with Mormeneşke making full use of the wide pitch using the width on both sides. Their veteran and star midfielder Gökay Alpçogay who is 43 years old was beginning to find his range, spraying the ball around.

Esentepe midfield was often bypassed with the only threat it seemed to come from goalkeeper Osman’s long goal kicks into the opposition’s box.

Esentepe Coach Davut realising the main threat to his team was on the right, switched Yusuf to counteract Aykut overlapping runs.

It was noticeable that both Esentepe full backs Emek and Mahmut, were being put under pressure by the Mormeneşke wide men, so they could offer little in support of the attack, which was looking bereft of ideals.

Esentepe’s performance was disjointed they didn’t look like a side that was in second place in the League, the team was becoming frustrated so was the large travelling support.

Also not helping the half was littered with numerous niggly fouls, with referee Ali Özer being very lenient, not producing the yellow card, was content to play on.

HALF TIME 0-0

Once again if he is not happy with his team’s first half performance Coach Davut has no hesitation in making chances at the interval he replaced the ineffective Emre and Ege Can with the experienced İlyas and teenager Mehmet Ada.

Again this had an immediate effect with more energy being shown in midfield, Esentepe started to enjoy their best spell of the match.

Following a Mormeneşke corner which was punched clear by goalkeeper Osman, Esentepe launched a quick counterattack in the 57th minute when YUSUF OYIT evading both central defenders had time to pick his spot and shoot past goalkeeper Doğuhan. 0-1

A minute later Yusuf on the left crossed to Ali in the box, who turns a defender and brings a good save from the goalkeeper Doğuhan pushing the ball away for a corner.

From that corner on the right taken by Emek, Ali at the far post but with the goal at his mercy, he headed wide of the right hand post, he should have scored that one.

Esentepe goalkeeper Osman was having a good match, doing well with corners and balls crossed into the box, punching and catching well.

He was given no chance when Mormeneşke equalised in the 70th minute, when another great cross from the right by Yasın and ERHAN ÇINAR bicycle kicked the ball into the net, a great volley and technique . 1-1

YUSUF celebrates his goal 0-1 Can you hear me ERHAN ÇINAR scores the equaliser. 1-1.

The match had now opened out, with both sides looking for the winner in the final 20 minutes, the match could go either way, even stevens.

Mormeneşke right winger Yasın Kurt was causing Esentepe’s Emek all kinds of problems another good build-up involving him, and another good cross led to Aykut putting in a volley that brought a tremendous save from goalkeeper Osman tipping the ball over the bar.

82 minutes Esentepe had their moments a quick break led by Yusuf and substitute Şahin, which resulted in a cross from the left that appeared to strike the hand of a defender. It looked a handball to me and the many Esentepe supporters who were on their feet appealing for a penalty, but referee Ali Özer remained unimpressed.

Players were visibly tiring as the match continued to be end to end, Basketball style, 3 results were still possible.

Esentepe finished the game strongly but though they created a couple of half chances, the winning goal was not to be had.

FULL-TIME SCORE; 1-1

SUMMING UP ; A useful point, a poor first-half performance was remedied by Coach Davut Kansu, with a good use of the replacements. Mehmet Ada especially brought energy to the midfield, where he and Tuğra who as usual had his normal hard-working match gained some control in the second half.

Oğuz had another strong match at the heart of the Esentepe defence. Goalkeeper Osman gave a very mature performance for someone so young, a tremendous save was my Man of the Match.

ESENTEPE TEAM: OSMAN (gk) ; Mahmut, Nersin (c), Oğuz, Emek : Emre (Mehmet Ada 46), Tuğra, Ege Can (İlyas) ; Ali (Şahin 73) ; Semih (Salih 71), Yusuf.

Esentepe replacements not used: Onur (gk), Okan, Devran, Burak, Gökdeniz, Deniz.

MORMENEŞKE TEAM: Doğuhan, (gk), Erdoğ, İrfan, Aykut, Sami, Mehmet (Tugay 46), Atakan (Aziz Topel 66), Gökay, YASIN KURT, Justice (Ertan 85), Erhan.

Yellow cards: Sami (Mormeneşke). Semih. İlyas (Esentepe)

Referee: Ali Özer tried to keep the game flowing, but was too lenient at times, and missed an Esentepe penalty appeal for certain handball.

