Beware Hackers are always about!

We should always be aware that hackers are out there looking to break into our email systems and social media pages to then try an duplicate our accounts and lure our contacts into disclosing information that could be used.

Recently a readers email account seemed to have been hacked as friends and contacts received emails saying:

“How’re you?

I’m unable to speak over the phone due to a serious throat pain caused by laryngitis. Can I ask a quick Favour from you please?”

Now to most people receiving this message would have been suspicious and wanting to verify the identity of the sender and as a test, a response message was sent and this was the reply:

“Glad to hear from you, I am sorry for bothering you with this email because I am unavailable on the phone.

Actually, I need to get an Apple gift card for my nephew who is currently down with cancer of the liver. His mum passed away to covid last month and It’s his birthday, but I can’t do this now because I’m currently out of town and I’ve tried purchasing online but unfortunately no luck with the email-delivery. Can you get it from any shop around you and email it to me? I’ll pay back as soon as I’m back. Kindly let me know if you can handle this.

I await your soonest response.”

So there is an example of how we could be lured into providing a supposed friend/contact with an item of value that will never be paid for!

Hackers are also looking to gain access to our accounts and use various methods of gaining links to other accounts so be very careful never to click on links and make sure you change your passwords on a regular basis to keep your account secure.

The good news is that many emails sent to us that are fake or dangerous are filtered into your junk folder by the email systems but you should still be on your guard for that email that could lure you into a place of danger.

With best wishes and make sure you stay safe on the Internet!

