ARUCAD/BOCCHI “Sustainable Art” Competition Held

The “Sustainable Art” competition, held in a collaboration between Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) and BOCCHI, a leading company in the bathroom and kitchen products sector with 70 years of experience, has concluded. The winning students received their awards at the ceremony held at the ARUCAD Art Gallery where the works of the participating students were exhibited.

Damaged or broken kitchen and bathroom sinks industrially produced by BOCCHI but discarded for various reasons were re-processed into art by ARUCAD students using their creativity. The competition held by the collaboration of the two institutions was called “From Broken to Beautiful.” The competition aimed to raise awareness about the importance of the “Zero Waste” goal through the recycling and re-use of materials in artistic creations. It provided ARUCAD students with the opportunity to closely experience the ceramic industry. The exhibition, showcasing the results of the long and dedicated preparation process, featured in the award ceremony where the winners were announced.

1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place

The jury of the competition, consisting of BOCCHI USA President Akgün Seçkiner, artist Emin Çizenel, Vice Rector Assoc. Prof. Dr. İbrahim Dalkılıç, Plastic Arts Department Chair Assoc. Prof. Dr. Raif Dimililer, Industrial Design Department faculty member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Martina Callegaro, Textile and Fashion Design Department faculty member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Esra Plümer Bardak, evaluated the students’ works. As a result of the jury findings, cash prizes and certificates of achievement were presented to the winners. The first place went to Nina Nazarova, a third-year student in the Plastic Arts Department, the second place to Alika Onarova, a second-year student in the Interior Architecture and Environmental Design Department, and the third place to Sevgi Songur, a fourth-year student in the Plastic Arts Department. The first, second, and third prize winners received $1000, $750, and $500, respectively. Additionally, the winning works will be exhibited at the prestigious KBIS Trade Fair in Las Vegas in 2024, providing an opportunity for ARUCAD students to showcase their work to a wider audience. The proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to three separate non-profit organizations operating in the United States, Turkey, and internationally to support sustainability and meaningful projects worldwide.

During the opening of the exhibition, Gizem Kaya, ARUCAD Corporate Communications Coordinator, emphasized the importance of collaboration. She stated that ARUCAD aims to produce individuals committed to ethical values, comunity service, and environmental sensitivity since its establishment. Kaya expressed the university’s pride in leading the enrichment of the art environment with the diversity created by its students and the pleasure of collaborating with BOCCHI for the “From Broken to Beautiful” competition, which aims to discover young talents by promoting environmental awareness. She extended her gratitude to the university’s founder Erbil Arkın, BOCCHI USA President Akgün Seçkiner, Board of Trustees Chairman Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sinan Arkın, Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi, Tahir Pirgalıoğlu, Selen Bedük, and all the jury members for their support throughout the successful completion of the competition.

Selen Bedük, BOCCHI USA Marketing Manager, spoke at the opening ceremony, expressing great excitement and pride in partnering with ARUCAD for the Sustainable Art Competition, an initiative aimed at redefining the boundaries of artistic expression and contributing to global goals. She highlighted the satisfaction of witnessing creative ideas that transform our daily lives igniting the young generation in this groundbreaking initiative. Bedük thanked ARUCAD for their commitment to nurturing art and creating a platform for innovative expressions.

After Bedük’s speech, Akgün Seçkiner, BOCCHI USA President, expressed gratitude to the participating students and all ARUCAD academicians, employees, and jury members who contributed to this collaboration. He emphasized the theme of sustainability, which was the main focus of the competition, stating that in today’s world, sustainability and environmental consciousness should be a necessity for every corporate and large company. Seçkiner further stated that sustainability and art should go hand in hand, and companies should prioritize such collaborations. He expressed pride in the collaboration initiated by BOCCHI on behalf of the company.

Addressing the participating students specifically, Erbil Arkın, the Founder of ARUCAD, thanked all students who participated in the competition and emphasized the importance of their valuable talents for the island. He encouraged them to continue working and producing more, urging them not to forget ARUCAD when they become famous.

Following the speeches, certificates of appreciation were presented to the jury members by Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi, and the evening concluded with a cocktail party attended by the ARUCAD family.

Source (Turkish): Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)