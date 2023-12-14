CyprusScene says thank you for Buying me a Coffee

December 14, 2023

By Kyreniacommentator….

CyprusScene has been running for around 10 plus years as a non-commercial venture but we have various annual operational costs for publishing and other supporting system cost so we decided to reach out to our readers and followers and invite them to show their appreciation by making donations to our “Buy me a Coffee appeal”.

We have been very pleased at the response of readers who have made donations and in the latest donation we have been able to share the post shown here and if there are any further commercial enterprises who wish to do the same we may be able to share their notes of appreciation as well.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
