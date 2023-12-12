ESENTEPE’S HARD WORK TO GET 3 IMPORTANT POINTS

By Richard Beale….

Second-place Esentepe made of hard work of dispatching second from the bottom Girne Halk Evi (GHE) but thanks to a 69th minute goal by substitute İLYAS NIYAZI they finally broke the visitor’s stubborn resistance.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 GIRNE HALK EVI 1

Sunday December 10th 2023 : AKSA League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: Cloudy, overcast a little sun later.

Another big crowd and another good turnout by the ex-pat community. Another 3 points but they were made to work very hard for them. This was a vital win as Esentepe in second place are keeping in touch with the “Champions Elect” Değirmenlik but more importantly they have opened a 7-point gap now over 3rd place Gönyeli.

Esentepe should have been in front in the 1st minute when good work on the left by Yusuf put Deniz through on goal but the striker shot wide of the left-hand post, a bad miss indeed.

In the opening 15 minutes, Esentepe made a decent start to the match with Emek and Yusuf linking up well on the left flank and Tuğra in midfield looking very energetic.

Esentepe took the lead in the 19th minute from an out-swinging corner on the right taken by Mahmut to the near post where central defender OĞUZ GÖKTAŞ sent a bullet header past goalkeeper Burak. 1-0

Ege Can was working very hard on the right flank linking up well with full-back Mahmut who often joined in the attack.

Play up to the 30th minute became scrappy however following a good cross on the left by Emek, Deniz at the far post volleyed straight at goalkeeper Burak.

This was Deniz’s last piece of action as he was replaced in the 36th minute by Salih presumably injured also similar GHE made a substitution with Mustafa Yıdırım replaced by Barış.

No 55 Oğuz puts Esentepe ahead 1-0 GHE equaliser scored by AHMET GULİÇU 1-1

Out of the blue in the 43rd minute, GHE equalised when Yusuf claiming he was fouled lost the ball which was switched immediately upfield with a hopeful long ball that deflected off an Esentepe defender to AHMET GULİÇU to lob the ball over the advancing Osman the ball going in off the far post. 1-1

The goal silenced the Esentepe crowd, it came out of nothing in GHE’s only attack and totally against the run of play.

Emek had an excellent first half for Esentepe super distribution, with Yusuf and Tuğra working hard as well.

HALF TIME; 1-1

Esentepe started the second half sluggishly, and seemed to have lost their way as GHE who had been on the back foot for most of the first half looked more confident and comfortable.

A good Esentepe move in the 57th minute Salih linking up with Mahmut on the right led to a low cross that was met first time by Ege Can brought a great save from Burak diving to his left pushing the ball away.

Esentepe made 2 substitutions with İlyas and Şahin coming on for Mahmut and Semih.

The changes soon paid dividends in the 69th minute following a deep cross from the right by Salih that was cleared to the edge of the penalty area to substitute İLYAS NIYAZI whose shot took a big deflection and looped into the net. 2-1

Esentepe should have sealed the match in the 75th minute when Emre set up Yusuf who blazed widely over the bar.

GHE threw men forward but the Esentepe defence that had remained firm throughout the match were able to deal with any threats protecting goalkeeper Osman who had little to do.

In the 90th minute, a great through ball by İlyas sent Şahin into the box but he shot first time wide of the post.

FULL TIME SCORE: 1-1

SUMMING UP: Sometimes you have to win “ugly” and so this victory was. Esentepe weren’t at their best, what got them through this match was their work rate, togetherness, and team spirit. Coach Davut was again spot on with his tactics and substitutions.

The pick of the players for me was Ege Can especially in the first half, Tuğra and Yusuf all put in hard-working performances. My ‘Man of the Match” was the veteran EMEK KIRILMAZ who managed to join the attack, his passing and distribution on his “famous left foot” was outstanding.

Emek is part of a very experienced back 4, Oğuz, Nersin and Mahmut that carries a lot of experience and know-how and is a very solid and dependable unit. Young defender Devran who is one of Esentepe’s rising young stars, due to injury and suspension cannot get back into the starting line-up due to the form of the back 4 – his time will come.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osman (gk) ; Mahmut (İlyas 62), Nersin ©, Oğuz, EMEK ; Tuğra, Emre : Ege Can (Devran 75), Deniz (Salih 36), Semih (Şahin 62), Yusuf.

Replacements not used : Can (gk), Okan, Mehmet Ada, Gökdeniz, Dinçer, Dursun Ali.

GIRNE HALK EVI TEAM: BURAK (gk) ; Muhammed Yılmaz (Kutlu 75), Sezgin, Mehmet, Mahmut, Eşref (Soyer 75), Mustafa Yıldırım (Barış 36), Mustafa Yaşar (Kenan 75), Osman, Ayden, Ahmet.

Yellow cards: Yusuf (Esentepe) ; Muhammed (GHE)

Referee: Turgay Misk – let the game flow, a little lenient at times but overall had a good match.

