A big Karaoke donation to Tulips at Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers Mail….

From Diane Loftus….,

The Karaoke Charity football card was finally completed from 22/11/23 and congratulations to the winner who was Steve Goodwin, Steve has kindly donated his 1,000 TL winnings to the SOS charity.

A further 1,000 TL will be donated to Tulips, and in total from Graham and John’s Karaoke nights and from Seabreeze, a total of 4,750 TL will be handed to Tulips/Help Those With Cancer Association

Thank you everyone for your support

Diane…

Like this: Like Loading...