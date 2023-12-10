A big Karaoke donation to Tulips at Seabreeze Restaurant
Readers Mail….
From Diane Loftus….,
The Karaoke Charity football card was finally completed from 22/11/23 and congratulations to the winner who was Steve Goodwin, Steve has kindly donated his 1,000 TL winnings to the SOS charity.
A further 1,000 TL will be donated to Tulips, and in total from Graham and John’s Karaoke nights and from Seabreeze, a total of 4,750 TL will be handed to Tulips/Help Those With Cancer Association
Thank you everyone for your support
Diane…