A big Karaoke donation to Tulips at Seabreeze Restaurant

December 11, 2023

Seabreeze football event and charity donations

Readers Mail….

From Diane Loftus….,

The Karaoke Charity football card was finally completed from 22/11/23 and congratulations to the winner who was Steve Goodwin, Steve has kindly donated his 1,000 TL winnings to the SOS charity.

A further 1,000 TL will be donated to Tulips, and in total from Graham and John’s Karaoke nights and from Seabreeze, a total of 4,750 TL will be handed to Tulips/Help Those With Cancer Association

Thank you everyone for your support

Diane…

