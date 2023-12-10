December 10, 2023

TFR 2023 Year-End Dinner and Dance

Readers mail….

From Ralph Kratzer, The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR)

I am pleased to share with your readers a report from our Events Manager Pamela Tschersich:

“Well done TFR members you still know how to rock the night away… the verdict at the hotel Sunday morning was all smiles thankful that we were still upright… just exchanging chat on which parts hurt most !!!

Thank you as always to the Deniz Kizi staff who waited on us tirelessly all evening refilling glasses and were always polite.

Of course, no event would be complete without our entertainer… Huge thanks to James Smile who always gets us up dancing well before dinner!!

My thanks personally to all my friends who always pitch up to help me set up and take down… help do decorations… without you it would not work like clockwork… all working in the different areas of setting up… it is so much appreciated by me.

Lastly but not least we raised 15.000 TL from the raffle… The CREDITWEST BANK sponsored us for 5000 TL allowing us  to donate 20.000 TL to North Cyprus Heartbeat which is buying medical aids for the state hospitals which will help everyone on this island.

This money will be presented to Issy Atahasan at our GLÜWEIN/MULLED WINE event at our Stammtisch meeting at the BlueSong Restaurant on December 15th at 2 -4 pm.”

 

