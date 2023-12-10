Last 2023 Woods Bar Karaoke and news of 2024 move

Readers mail….

From Diane Loftus….

Hello Chris

Well, it was the last Karaoke at Woods Bar until next year when they moved to their new venue and Friday night, what a way to share it in a Birthday celebration for Helen L. Karayman.

Thank you all who came to join in the celebration, Helen chose to spend it doing what she does best (singing), with her hubby Baris and son Deniz. It was a cracking night to finish the year off with the last Friday night karaoke at Woods Bar in Tatlisu.

Thank you to Graham and John for the Karaoke, and thank you also to Sara Gedall for making the cake and goodies at the last minute.

A big Thank you ‘last but not least’ to Temel and Kathryn for their service and looking after customers so well at Woods Bar over the years. and Now to begin a new chapter for Woods in 2024.

Good luck to you from all your loyal customers.

Diane and Grahm Loftus

Like this: Like Loading...