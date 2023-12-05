Emiroğlu attends international conference

TRNC Deputy Prime Ministry, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Tourism Promotion and Marketing Department Director Mine Emiroğlu attended the international conference on “Cultural Tourism Perspectives of the Turkic World” organized by State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, the international conference, in which the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus participated as an observer member of the OTS, was attended by representatives of the official institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Hungary, cultural heritage experts, as well as Azade Huseynova, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Tural Novruzov, Executive Director of Shusha City State Reserve.

In her speech at the conference, Emiroğlu stated that the cultural richness of the TRNC is the most important argument of tourism and gave extensive information about TRNC tourism and Turkish Cypriot culture. Emiroğlu also gave information on the nature, history, tourism opportunities, cuisine and other cultural values of the TRNC.

Noting that the TRNC faces more negative external factors than its competitors, Emiroğlu emphasized that isolation and the lack of direct flights are the biggest obstacles to the further development of TRNC tourism.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

