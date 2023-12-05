ESENTEPE ARE THE COMEBACK KINGS!

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe returned to the top of the table maybe for only 24 hours after producing a stunning second half performance to beat 3rd place Yalova, to give warning that they are serious contenders for promotion this season.

Results: YALOVA SK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK 3

Saturday December 2, 2023: AKSA League 1 : Bostancı Tashin Mertekçi Stadium.

Weather : Beautiful sunny afternoon, mild.

Esentepe kept up their good record at the Tashin Merekçi Stadium having now been only beaten once in their last 7 visits here.

I thought that record was in danger after a poor first half from Esentepe but Coach Davut Kansu made some tactical changes during three break and they produced a stunning second half performance to deservedly come away with the 3 points.

It’s a long journey back from Güzelyurt (1.30 hours) through the traffic of Lefkoşa and Girne buts it doesn’t seem that long when you have won.

The match started then was held up immediately when Esentepe’s Emek boot caught Yalova’s Civan in the mouth after only 20 seconds play. Emek was yellow carded which must be a record time for a yellow card.

The first half was a poor affair, scrappy, both sides had 1 chance each, Yalova scored from their chance and Esentepe hit the post with theirs.

Esentepe’s chance came in the 12th minute when good work on the left by the recalled Ali Avcısoyu found Deniz sprinting into the Yalova box on the left hand side, as goalkeeper Övgü came out, Deniz sent in an acute angled shot that rebounded off the inside of the left hand post and back into the grateful arms of the goalkeeper.

Yalova however took their chance in the 18th minute with a soft goal from Esentepe’s point of view. A low free kick on the right found Onur whose’s shot was deflected off a defender into the path of ARSIN ALICAN SÖNMEZ who shot past Osman. 1-0.

Esentepe in the 36th minutes had claims for a penalty turned down by referee Mustafa Öztugay when a defender attempting to clear the ball, sliced the ball onto his hand. Esentepe players and fans demanded a penalty, I have seen them given it was a case of “ ball hitting hand, rather than hand hitting ball” 50/50 decision I think the referee got it right but he was given a hard time by the Esentepe fans as he left the field at half time. HALF TIME : 1-0

During the interval, Coach Davut replaced right back Devran with forward Ege Can, Esentepe linning up with a brave 4-2-4 formation, with full backs Mahmut and Emek often lending their support to the attack.

A much improved start by Esentepe to the second half, pushing men forward in search of an equaliser. This nearly led to their downfall in the 55th minute when they were caught by a quick lightning Yalova break with Arsin and Mehmet Kum combining, leading to goalkeeper Osman coming out of his goal and he managed to block Mehmet’s shot.

Esentepe equalised in the 59th minute and it came from another goal from “My trusty left foot” EMEK KIRILMAZ from a free kick from outside the area. How many times he has done this over the years in this long career for the clubs he has played for mostly Esentepe. He is lethal with free kicks and penalties and so it proved as he sent in a powerful kick giving goalkeeper Övgü no chance as it beat him on his right hand side. 1-1.

ÖVGÜ iş güven no chance by EMEK ‘s superb free kick 1-1 No 10 DENİZ scores with a great header 1-2

Esentepe were now dominant Emre Mutlu recalled to the side after injury, struggled with the pace of the match in the first half, now was playing like his old self full of energy, thunderous tackles aided by the dependable Tuğra Kiılıç who as usual was getting through a lot of work.

Another player recalled to the side Ali Avcısoyu was having his best match for Esentepe did well on the right beating his marker before sending in a superb cross that was met by the head of DENİZ KIBAR to beat Övgü with a powerful header to give Esentepe the lead in the 69th minute – a rare headed goal for Deniz !. 1-2

There was no stopping a rampant Esentepe side as they put the game to bed in the 76th minute when from a Salih corner from the right EMRE MUTLU sent a bullet header past Övgü who again stood no chance. 1-3

Esentepe soon made more changes replacing key players with replacements the game was in the bag – Yalova were shot they couldn’t recover from this Esentepe salvo.

Esentepe should have added to their score in the 90th minute following a Yalova corner, Esentepe broke quickly Ilyas finding Deniz with just the goalkeeper to beat, the Esentepe forward rounded Övgü but was pushed wide, his shot was blocked by a defender the rebound went to teenage replacement Mehmet Ada who blazed widely over from a great position.

In injury time Deniz was free again went close again seeing his shot blocked by the goalkeeper. FULL TIME SCORE : 1-3

SUMMING UP: A real “Jekyll and Hyde “ performance, a few tweaks at half time a different team – full marks and credit to Coach Davut Kansu for making those changes.

Good performances from the team, Emek, Oğuz, Emre, Tuğru, Yusuf and Deniz were the pick. I think Esentepe best player was ALI AVCISOYU who hasn’t had the impact we expected but was full of running and energy up front, on the wing, he even saved a certain goal chasing back to block a Yalova breakaway. Superb play on the right wing and providing the cross for Deniz goal.

Yalova is a hard place to come to not many teams will come away with the points – onwards and upwards !.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osman (gk) ; Devran ( Ege Can 46), Oguz, Nersin (c), Emek : Mahmut (Salih 60) Emre (Semih 84), Tuğra : ALI AUCISOYU (Mehmet Ada 84), Deniz, Yusuf (Ilyas 72).

Esentepe replacements not used: Can (gk), Burak, Gökdeniz, Şahin.

YALOVA TEAM: Övgü (gk) – Hasip, Onur (Selim 60), Mehmet Kum, Erkan, Sergülen (Çağan 84), Mehmetali, Azem (Hamdi 77),Civan, Tahsin (Aydın 84), ARSİN ALİCAN.

Yellow cards – Ekran, Sergülen (Yalova) – Emek, Emre, Deniz (Esentepe)

Referee – Mustafa Öztugay – though he got a lot of stick from Esentepe fans over a couple of penalty decisions overall he had a pretty good match.

