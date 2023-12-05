December 5, 2023

Missing martyr Mustafa Mulla Hüseyin, who was found through the efforts of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), was buried with a state ceremony in Gazimağusa.

President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Metin Feyzioğlu, Commander of the Turkish Peace Forces in Cyprus Major General Sebahattin Kılınç, Commander of the Cyprus Turkish Security Forces Major General Osman Aytaç, Deputy Commander of the Security Forces Brigadier General Kadir Bayraklı, the martyr’s family, relatives and other military and civilian officials attended the ceremony at the Canbulat Martyrdom.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

President Ersin Tatar meets Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov

December 5, 2023

Emiroğlu attends international conference

December 5, 2023

You may have missed

President Ersin Tatar meets Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov

December 5, 2023

ESENTEPE ARE THE COMEBACK KINGS!

December 5, 2023

Emiroğlu attends international conference

December 5, 2023

Missing Martyr Mustafa Mulla Hüseyin buried

December 5, 2023

TRNC flags hoisted in Kyrgyzstan

December 5, 2023

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 272 has arrived

December 2, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d