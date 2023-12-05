Missing Martyr Mustafa Mulla Hüseyin buried

Missing martyr Mustafa Mulla Hüseyin, who was found through the efforts of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), was buried with a state ceremony in Gazimağusa.

President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Metin Feyzioğlu, Commander of the Turkish Peace Forces in Cyprus Major General Sebahattin Kılınç, Commander of the Cyprus Turkish Security Forces Major General Osman Aytaç, Deputy Commander of the Security Forces Brigadier General Kadir Bayraklı, the martyr’s family, relatives and other military and civilian officials attended the ceremony at the Canbulat Martyrdom.

