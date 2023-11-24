Necat British College students discovered Cyprus village culture

Necat British College students visited ‘Zeytinlik Village House’ as part of the ‘Cyprus Week’ activities held at their school. The event offered students the opportunity to witness the rich culture and history of Cyprus more closely.

During the visit, students, accompanied by Zeytinlik Village Muhtar, Hatice Baflıgil Aydın, explored the region and examined Cyprus culture and village life. During the visit, important information about the history, culture and traditions of Cyprus was given to the students.

In this way, students had the chance to understand the rich heritage of Cyprus more deeply, not only from textbooks but also with the information they acquired directly on-site.

Source: (Turkish): Girne Municipality

