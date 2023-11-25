Teachers Remembered on Teachers Day

The administration of Girne Municipality visited retired teachers marking November 24th, Teachers’ Day.

Haşim Yücel, Deputy Mayor of Girne Municipality, Mustafa İlgen, Advisor to the Mayor, and Social Affairs Branch Staff visited teachers at their homes to celebrate Teachers’ Day.

Flowers and gifts prepared for the occasion were presented to retired teachers during the visits.

Deputy Mayor Haşim Yücel emphasized the significant role teachers play in society and expressed gratitude to all teachers, highlighting the importance of this special day.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

