November 25, 2023

The administration of Girne Municipality visited retired teachers marking November 24th, Teachers’ Day.

Haşim Yücel, Deputy Mayor of Girne Municipality, Mustafa İlgen, Advisor to the Mayor, and Social Affairs Branch Staff visited teachers at their homes to celebrate Teachers’ Day.

Flowers and gifts prepared for the occasion were presented to retired teachers during the visits.

Deputy Mayor Haşim Yücel emphasized the significant role teachers play in society and expressed gratitude to all teachers, highlighting the importance of this special day.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Ayşe Tural Book Signing at Girne Municipality

November 25, 2023

Necat British College students discovered Cyprus village culture

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

Ayşe Tural Book Signing at Girne Municipality

November 25, 2023

The Martyrs of Ozanköy were Commemorated

November 25, 2023

Girne Litterbug fined 4,526TL

November 25, 2023

Teachers Remembered on Teachers Day

November 25, 2023

Necat British College students discovered Cyprus village culture

November 24, 2023

“‘Mozart and Salieri’ Play Acclaimed In Girne

November 24, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: