November 24, 2023

The play ‘Mozart and Salieri,’ which premiered the other day, received warm applause from the audience. Staged at the Girne Chamber Theatre as part of the Girne Municipality 2023-2024 Theatre Days, the play, written by Russian author Aleksandr Pushkin and directed by Ufuk Aydoğan, was well-received by the audience. The play will continue to be performed at Girne Chamber Theatre throughout the month of November and the first day of December.

The Girne Municipality 2023-2024 Theatre Days have garnered great interest from theatre enthusiasts.  The three plays ‘Collapse Hazard,’ ‘Come on, Kill Me, My Darling,’ and ‘Mozart and Salieri,’ staged at Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre, will each open at 20:30 throughout the month of November.

Directed by Derman Atik, ‘Collapse Hazard’ will be on November 25, ‘Come on, Kill Me, My Darling’ directed by Ömer Dündar will be on November 21 and 28, and ‘Mozart and Salieri’ directed by Ufuk Aydoğan will be on November 24 and December 1 at Girne Chamber Theatre.

The ticket prices for the plays, which can be obtained from www.kibrisbiletcim.com, are 150 TL, and there will be on-site ticket sales on the days of the performances.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

UNBEATEN ESENTEPE BANDWAGON KEEPS ROLLING ALONG

November 20, 2023

Girne Book Signing by Poet “Ayşe Tural

November 17, 2023

You may have missed

“‘Mozart and Salieri’ Play Acclaimed In Girne

November 24, 2023

President Ersin Tatar delivered a speech at Oxford University

November 24, 2023

Pedestrian lights activated in Rauf Raif Denktaş Square

November 24, 2023

Girne International Cemetery maintenance work completed.

November 24, 2023

Turkish President Erdoğan said the EU has made a great mistake

November 21, 2023

President Tatar attends Republic Day ball in London

November 21, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: