“‘Mozart and Salieri’ Play Acclaimed In Girne

The play ‘Mozart and Salieri,’ which premiered the other day, received warm applause from the audience. Staged at the Girne Chamber Theatre as part of the Girne Municipality 2023-2024 Theatre Days, the play, written by Russian author Aleksandr Pushkin and directed by Ufuk Aydoğan, was well-received by the audience. The play will continue to be performed at Girne Chamber Theatre throughout the month of November and the first day of December.

The Girne Municipality 2023-2024 Theatre Days have garnered great interest from theatre enthusiasts. The three plays ‘Collapse Hazard,’ ‘Come on, Kill Me, My Darling,’ and ‘Mozart and Salieri,’ staged at Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre, will each open at 20:30 throughout the month of November.

Directed by Derman Atik, ‘Collapse Hazard’ will be on November 25, ‘Come on, Kill Me, My Darling’ directed by Ömer Dündar will be on November 21 and 28, and ‘Mozart and Salieri’ directed by Ufuk Aydoğan will be on November 24 and December 1 at Girne Chamber Theatre.

The ticket prices for the plays, which can be obtained from www.kibrisbiletcim.com, are 150 TL, and there will be on-site ticket sales on the days of the performances.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...