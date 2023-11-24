November 24, 2023

All maintenance and cleaning work of cemeteries within the boundaries of Girne Municipality continue as scheduled.  Girne Municipality teams have completed the necessary maintenance and repair work at the Girne International Cemetery.

 

The teams, who surrounded the entire perimeter of the cemetery with enhancing green fences, repaired the main entrance gate of the cemetery, ensuring its security. In addition, lighting was installed at the International Cemetery.  The general cleaning work was completed with the necessary maintenance and repair. Meanwhile, maintenance and cleaning work for all cemeteries within the boundaries of Girne Municipality continues according to the specified program.

Work continues at the Old Turkish Cemetery

Meanwhile, Girne Municipality teams have started maintenance and repair work at the Old Turkish Cemetery. Pruning of trees in the cemetery area has been completed and it is aimed to complete the necessary maintenance and repair work in the coming days.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

President Ersin Tatar delivered a speech at Oxford University

November 24, 2023

Pedestrian lights activated in Rauf Raif Denktaş Square

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

“‘Mozart and Salieri’ Play Acclaimed In Girne

November 24, 2023

President Ersin Tatar delivered a speech at Oxford University

November 24, 2023

Pedestrian lights activated in Rauf Raif Denktaş Square

November 24, 2023

Girne International Cemetery maintenance work completed.

November 24, 2023

Turkish President Erdoğan said the EU has made a great mistake

November 21, 2023

President Tatar attends Republic Day ball in London

November 21, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: