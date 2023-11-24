Girne International Cemetery maintenance work completed.

All maintenance and cleaning work of cemeteries within the boundaries of Girne Municipality continue as scheduled. Girne Municipality teams have completed the necessary maintenance and repair work at the Girne International Cemetery.

The teams, who surrounded the entire perimeter of the cemetery with enhancing green fences, repaired the main entrance gate of the cemetery, ensuring its security. In addition, lighting was installed at the International Cemetery. The general cleaning work was completed with the necessary maintenance and repair. Meanwhile, maintenance and cleaning work for all cemeteries within the boundaries of Girne Municipality continues according to the specified program.

Work continues at the Old Turkish Cemetery

Meanwhile, Girne Municipality teams have started maintenance and repair work at the Old Turkish Cemetery. Pruning of trees in the cemetery area has been completed and it is aimed to complete the necessary maintenance and repair work in the coming days.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

