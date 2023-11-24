Pedestrian lights activated in Rauf Raif Denktaş Square

Girne Municipality took another significant step in the traffic project it initiated for regulating urban traffic and ensuring pedestrian safety. Following the transition to a dynamic intersection (smart signalling) within the traffic project, pedestrian lights were activated in Rauf Raif Denktaş Square.

The smart signalling project, completed by Girne Municipality, is based on technology that manages drivers and pedestrians more effectively in traffic. As part of the project, pedestrian lights were installed to ensure pedestrians can cross safely and are not affected by traffic.

In addition to the activation of pedestrian lights, the stone blocks located for road junctions in the area were painted in black and white with a special layout. This colouring helps drivers and pedestrians distinguish road junctions more easily. This arrangement, carried out by Girne Municipality employees, contributes to the aesthetics of the city and is part of the environmental improvements.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality