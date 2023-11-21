President Tatar attends Republic Day ball in London

President Ersin Tatar attended the ball organised by the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations in the UK to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC and the Council.

The Turkish Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertaş and TRNC Representative to London Çimen Keskin also attended the ball.

In his speech, the President stated that he was honoured to be with the citizens of London on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC and the Council.

Tatar noted that the Turkish Cypriot people had suffered for many years, but they had achieved their state and today they continue on their way with their state even in a stronger way.

Stating that national sensitivities are at the highest level in the UK, Tatar stressed that they will protect national unity and solidarity for the future.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

