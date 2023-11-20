KAR – CHRISTMAS BAZAAR – 25th NOVEMBER 2023

The Kyrenia Animal Rescue (KAR) annual CHRISTMAS BAZAAR is being held at the MC Palace Hotel, Çatalköy, in the Gala Ballroom, on the 25th of November from 10 am till 2.30 pm. There will be over 40 stalls, with the usual KAR stalls selling all of your Christmas favorites; including a delicious cake and mulled wine stall.

The venue is ideally situated for everyone in the Kyrenia area, as well as only being a 25-minute drive for those from Esentepe & Bahçeli. Parking is very easy in the large car park located on the side road to the left of the hotel.

Entry to the event is 50TL and includes a complimentary cup of coffee or tea The are Two events not to miss:

Kyrenia Police will be giving a demonstration at 11 am with several of their specialist dogs Father Christmas / Noel Baba will be present throughout the day, offering parents an ideal opportunity to take photos of their children with the ‘Big Man’.

So, we look forward to seeing you all at the MC Palace Hotel Gala Ballroom on the 25th – NOVEMBER that is!!!!!

Like this: Like Loading...