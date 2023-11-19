Minister Arıklı attends OTS meeting in Azerbaijan

TRNC Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı attended the 7th Meeting of Ministers in Charge of Transport of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) which was held on 16th November 2023 in Zangilan, Azerbaijan, with the participation of the Transport Ministers and high-level authorities from the Member and Observer States.

Speaking at the OTS Meeting, Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı called for the strengthening of relations and cooperation in all areas.

He stated that the TRNC is an inseparable part of the Turkic world, and therefore, wants to participate in every field in which OTS operates and to develop the relations.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

