Tatar attends 15 November Republic Day celebrations in London

TRNC President Ersin Tatar attended the 15th November Republic Day reception in London.

The President, together with TRNC Representative to London Çimen Keskin, received congratulations at the reception organised by the TRNC London Representative Office marking the 40th anniversary of the proclamation of the TRNC.

UK Lords who are members of the TRNC Friendship Group also attended the reception.



In his speech at the reception, President Ersin Tatar called on the guarantor country- the UK to act according to the realities on the island against the unjust embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people and to hear the voice of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Stating that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is the guarantee of peace, tranquillity, and security in the region, Tatar noted that it continues to take firm steps towards the future with the support of the Republic of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriot people living abroad.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...