Girne Municipality will host Ayşe Tural, one of the beloved poets and writers of Turkish Cypriot Literature. Tural will sign her 19th book, a collection of essays entitled ‘From Within Life,’ for the readers.

The book signing event will take place at the entrance hall of Girne Municipality’s New Service Building on Wednesday, November 22, from 11:00 to 15:30.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

