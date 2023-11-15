Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams EU Commission’s 2023 Türkiye Report

November 15, 2023

Turkish Foreign Ministry “These statements only disrupt the settlement process rather than contribute to it”

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a written statement on the EU Commission’s 2023 Report on Türkiye. 

In the statement, the following were noted regarding the sections of the report on the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean, and Cyprus:

“As usual, the segments of the Report addressing the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean, and Cyprus issues reflect the unlawful, unrealistic, and maximalist views of the Greek/Greek Cypriot duo and the exclusionary attitude ignoring the rightful policies of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Again, this clearly reveals the EU’s biased and unfair attitude under the disguise of solidarity. We avail of this opportunity to emphasize that the format for the settlement of the Cyprus issue includes only the two sides on the Island, three Guarantors, and the United Nations.

The EU acted as an observer with the parties’ consent in the past and therefore has no right to get involved in the matter.

The EU’s statements, which unconditionally defend the Greek Cypriot arguments on a possible settlement, are neither valuable nor binding for Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriot side. Indeed, these statements only disrupt the settlement process rather than contribute to it.” 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office.

