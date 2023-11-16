Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Bak: “It is time to recognise TRNC”

”Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak attended the 7th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Youth and Sports of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) organised in Basgal, the Republic of Azerbaijan.

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu had also taken part in the meeting.

In his speech at the 7th Meeting of Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports of the OTS, Minister Bak said: “We strongly support the two-state solution proposed by President Tatar. As our honourable President Erdoğan has stated at the United Nations General Assembly, it is time to recognise the TRNC”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

