November 16, 2023

Youth and Sports Minister Bak “It is time to recognise TRNC”

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak attended the 7th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Youth and Sports of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) organised in Basgal, the Republic of Azerbaijan.

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu had also taken part in the meeting.

In his speech at the 7th Meeting of Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports of the OTS, Minister Bak said: “We strongly support the two-state solution proposed by President Tatar. As our honourable President Erdoğan has stated at the United Nations General Assembly, it is time to recognise the TRNC”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan: WE are working hard for TRNC recognition

November 16, 2023

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams EU Commission’s 2023 Türkiye Report

November 15, 2023

You may have missed

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan: WE are working hard for TRNC recognition

November 16, 2023

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Bak: “It is time to recognise TRNC”

November 16, 2023

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams EU Commission’s 2023 Türkiye Report

November 15, 2023

President Tatar meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

November 15, 2023

Tatar attended the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation Summit

November 15, 2023

YUSUF HAT TRICK – AS ESENTEPE STORM TO THE TOP!

November 14, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: