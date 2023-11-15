President Tatar meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

President Ersin Tatar met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anvarul Hak Kakar, in Uzbekistan.

President Tatar visited Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to attend the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

Within the framework of his contacts during the Uzbekistan visit, Tatar met with Pakistani Minister Kakar and discussed relations between the two countries.

President Tatar has given information to the Prime Minister of Pakistan about the history of the Cyprus Issue.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

