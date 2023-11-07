November 7, 2023

There is a Danger of Collapse' - The Play in Girne

Girne Municipality 2023 – 2024 Theatre Days started with the famous work of American playwright Tennessee Williams, ‘There is a Danger of Collapse’ which opened with great interest.

Theatre-goers will have the opportunity to watch a number of different plays at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre throughout November.  The November program includes plays such as ‘Hadi Öldürsene Canikom’ and ‘Mozart and Salieri’.  The plays, which will offer a rich theatre experience for art lovers, will open at Kyrenia Municipality Chamber Theatre at 20:30.

Girne Municipality Theatre Groups announced the ticket prices of the plays as 150 TL.  Ticket sales will be made at the door on the performance days or online from http://www.kibrisbiletcim.com. No reservations can be made.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

