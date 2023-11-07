North Cyprus Tourism being promoted in the United Kingdom

Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment has started promotion activities by participating at the “World Travel Market” tourism fair taking place in London between 6th – 8th November 2023.



According to the information given by the Press Office of the Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu has participated at the fair and met with local and foreign tourism sectors.

The 2023 World Tourism Fair (WTM) which is in its 44th year this year takes place at the Excel fairgrounds in the Docklands region of London.

It is expected that 53,000 tourism professionals visit the fair in which 5,000 companies participate from 182 countries.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...