Early Childhood Art and Play Workshop Begins in Girne

November 7, 2023

Girne early learning

The “Early Childhood Art and Play Workshop” organised by Girne Municipality Lifelong Learning Centre started with great excitement. The workshop is organised for children between the ages of 2 and 4 and takes place once a week; It is designed to support children’s emotional development through painting, drama, imitation and games.

The workshop contributes to the development of the child by using art materials as tools, and combines basic art education with play therapy techniques that support emotional development and experiential learning methods.  The workshop takes place on Fridays between 10:00 – 11:00.

According to Girne Municipality Lifelong Learning Centre, the monthly fee of the workshop, which is taught by Art Instructor and Lecturer, Nevin Halis, was announced as 500 TL. To obtain more information call 0533 879 42 42.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

