President Tatar holds a telephone conversation with Guterres

President Ersin Tatar had a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday 6th November 2023..

According to the statement made following the meeting, President Tatar, expressed that they had a constructive and positive phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as a mutual understanding.

Stating that the issue of the Yiğitler-Pile road was also touched upon during his meeting with Guterres, President Tatar said that he conveyed to the Secretary-General that the road works have been tried to be interrupted by the fait accompli initiatives of the Greek Cypriot leadership in recent days. Adding that they do not want tension, Tatar said that the Greek Cypriot leadership should stop its violations that will affect the route of the Yiğitler-Pile road as soon as possible.

Tatar also pointed out that he told Guterres that they were party to a new dialogue on cooperation and that they could start this work with Greek Cypriot leader, preferably with his participation, by bringing up the proposal he made during their meeting in New York.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

