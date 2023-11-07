CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2023 to be presented by KADS and TFR

November 7, 2023

KADS/TFR rehearsals of CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2023

Readers mail…..

From Ralph Kratzer – The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR)

KADS (Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society) rehearsals for this year´s “Who Dunnit” performance are in full swing…

Dates: Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 6th, and Thursday 7th December 2023 at 6.30 p.m. for a 7.00 p.m. start of the show

Venue: Black Olive Cafe in Alsancak.

Price:  350 TL p.p. including performance and 2-course dinner… beverages at your own cost

Contact phone number 0533 848 53 13 (Sarah)

Book now and reserve a place for an evening of fun, mystery, and good food…

  • Writer and Director: Beverley Westbrook (TFR)
  • Cast: TFR members Susan Turner, Irene Emmerzael, Gabriele Stoppkotte, Jaqui and Tony Rendell, Svetlana Kotenko, Stephen Everett, Ralph Kratzer, and Horst Gutowski plus non-members Sarah Harrop, James Gilroy and Simon Poole
  • Back and front stage: TFR-members Diana Peek, Irene Matthews, John Cowles, Bill Smith, Leen Emmerzael, John Davies
  • Sales & Marketing: Sarah Garsed (TFR)
  • Sponsor: Anthony McCartney from Azant Estates & Insurance

All surplus proceeds go to the “Street Dog/Cat Neuter And Release Community Northern Cyprus”

