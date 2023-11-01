CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 270 has arrived with A New Start!

Hello, my friends, CyprusScene like the Phoenix is being born again, and if there are a few willing promoters of the Life and Times in the TRNC who would join me perhaps sourcing contributions and setting them up on the CyprusScene website ready for publishing and for the very adventurous, perhaps helping me designing our e- newspaper so that we can become strong again and become a leading distributor of English language news coming from the TRNC to the World.

For those interested in helping me and CyprusScene, please email me on kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com

We thank our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.

Issue 270 is now complete with working video links that you can watch and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

CyprusScene.com Enewspaper Issue 270 1/TRNC – Briefing on pages 3/4/5 2/ CyprusScene has a new beginning on page 2 3/ Sport on pages 17/18/19/20 Download Now! 12 Downloads

