November 2, 2023

Readers mail…..
From Diane Loftus….

Hi Chris,

LIFELINE held their Halloween party at Woods Bar in Tatlisu in aid of Lifeline (helping in the community)  it has been published that the volunteers with the help of and the support of Woods Bar and residents raised 8,800 TL to support people in the Tatlisu and Esentepe areas.

Well done to all the volunteers from LIFELINE, who organised the event, and everyone who came to support them and  also Temel Altınışık and staff for their service, the buffet was lovely Sara Gedall, and also thank you to John for the Karaoke afterward to keep us bopping to the wee hours.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 270 has arrived with A New Start!

November 1, 2023

29th Anniversary of Death of Ziya Rızkı commemorated

October 31, 2023

You may have missed

LIFELINE Halloween party at Woods Bar in Tatlisu

November 1, 2023

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 270 has arrived with A New Start!

November 1, 2023

29th Anniversary of Death of Ziya Rızkı commemorated

October 31, 2023

Girne Canteen Staff Receive Hygiene Training

October 31, 2023

EMEK’S “TRUSTY LEFT FOOT’ WINS IT FOR ESENTEPE

October 29, 2023

CyprusScene is moving upward again sharing your news and reviews

October 27, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: