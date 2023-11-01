LIFELINE Halloween party at Woods Bar in Tatlisu

Readers mail…..

From Diane Loftus….

Hi Chris,

LIFELINE held their Halloween party at Woods Bar in Tatlisu in aid of Lifeline (helping in the community) it has been published that the volunteers with the help of and the support of Woods Bar and residents raised 8,800 TL to support people in the Tatlisu and Esentepe areas.

Well done to all the volunteers from LIFELINE, who organised the event, and everyone who came to support them and also Temel Altınışık and staff for their service, the buffet was lovely Sara Gedall, and also thank you to John for the Karaoke afterward to keep us bopping to the wee hours.

Like this: Like Loading...