TRNC President Ersin Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar go to Azerbaijan

President Ersin Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar depart for the Republic of Azerbaijan to take part in Turkish Cypriot Promotion Day activities

“We are going to Azerbaijan to further develop our bilateral relations in the tourism, education and economic sectors”

President Ersin Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar have departed for the Republic of Azerbaijan along with 200 TRNC-based officials and representatives from different sectors to take part in the “Turkish Cypriot Promotion Day” activities and to hold a series of meetings.

In a press conference at Ercan Airport prior to his departure for Baku, President Tatar drew attention to the significance of the historic visit which he said paves the way for the further development in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

President Ersin Tatar stated that the TRNC is an “integral part of the Turkic World,” and said that his visit to Azerbaijan is significantly important for the development of political, diplomatic, cultural, social, and economic relations.

Stating that the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has made a fresh new call to the international community to formally recognise the TRNC in his address at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, President Tatar stressed that they are “visiting Azerbaijan to develop relations with the country in the areas of tourism, education, and economic relations”.

Pointing out that the TRNC has started to participate in different international events and summits following its acceptance as an observer member to the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) last year, President Tatar stated that President of Azerbaijan, İlham Aliyev, had stated during the meeting of OTS Minister of Interiors that the TRNC flag will be hoisted at the events to be held in Azerbaijan.

Emphasising that there is a new policy being fully supported by the Republic of Türkiye with regards to the Cyprus issue, President Tatar said a realistic and sustainable settlement can be reached between the two Sides in Cyprus once the equal inherent rights – namely the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot Side has been acknowledged and reaffirmed. President Tatar stated that new and formal negotiations will not be started until the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot Side has been accepted, adding that federal-based negotiations have been exhausted due to the Greek Cypriot hegemonic mindset that sees Cyprus as being a Hellenic Island.

Pointing out that “there are two separate peoples, two separate States and two separate democracies in Cyprus,” President Tatar added: “When we look at the developments between Palestine and Israel and the blood being shed due to the lack of stability, a two-State settlement is the best way to avoid conflict in Cyprus.”

Emphasising that this visit is the first of its kind to Azerbaijan, President Tatar stated: “The visit is very important for the development and deepening of all kinds of relations. I wish for our visit to brother country Azerbaijan, to yield fruitful outcomes”.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

;

Like this: Like Loading...