German Rock Band “MadMax” is coming to Girne for a charity concert!

October 13, 2023

MadMax, one of Germany’s well-established rock bands, was affected by the earthquake disaster in Turkey and they are coming to Girne Amphitheater on Saturday, October 14th where a big charity concert has been organized.

They have been performing in recent years at various inter-communal events which have been organized in the name of music and friendship.

In cooperation with ‘The Soulist’s Friends Across Borders Project’, which made a name for itself with concerts, and Girne Municipality this charity concert, after their last album ‘Wings of Time’, in South America.  MadMax Group, which returned from its tour and continues its European tour, will be in the lead role of this special concert.

Their guests are the island’s bi-communal rock band Blind Man’s Tale Who will be performing and the psychedelic rock band Mental Soup, also known internationally and will be performing to help make this a very special event.

Concert proceeds from this meaningful event will be donated to the Association for the Survival of Champion Angels and  will be used to help families and their children affected by the earthquake

Tickets can be purchased via the www.kibrisbiletcim.com website or at the Girne Amphitheater entrance on the day of the concert.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

To read more of Madmax and this concert please click here

