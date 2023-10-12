Golden Olive Humour Awards were presented to the competition winners

Within the scope of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, members of the International Olive Humour Festival Organizing Committee, consisting of representatives of Girne Municipality and the Turkish Cypriot Cartoonists Association, presented the ‘Golden Olive Humour Awards’ to the people who made significant contributions to the Turkish Cypriot humour culture and world cartoon art.

The award ceremony was held in Zeytinlik village, within the scope of the 22nd International Olive Festival and the festival will move to a larger area next year as it continues to grow and receives so many visitors.

In his speech before the awards were distributed, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul emphasized that there were intense cultural and artistic events in the city of Girne for 40 days and said that the festival will continue to grow in the coming years. He also announced that the festival, which has been held in a narrow area in Zeytinlik village for years, will be moved to a larger area next year.

Erten Kasımoğlu, a journalist, writer, and one of the masters of Turkish Cypriot Cartoon Art, who won the 2023 Golden Olive Humour Service Award, which is among the awards, made an emotional speech after receiving his award. Kasımoğlu said, “Tonight, here, in my village where I spent my childhood, in the place where I am now when I was a little child, I used to play games with my friends. Receiving an award in this place this evening gave me indescribable feelings.” He also stated that the International Olive Festival should be moved to a larger more international location with a cartoon competition next year.

The names of those who presented the awards to the contestants were Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, Girne Municipality Culture and Arts Committee Chairman Ziya Egemen Sencer, and Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association President M. Serhan Gazioğlu. The award-winning artists are as follows:

Arif A. Albayrak (Turkish Cypriot Cartoon Art)

Christakis Skoufaris (Greek Cypriot Cartoon Art)

Emine Hür (Humorous Stories and Humorous Poems)

Osman Alkaş (In Humorous Theater and Humorous TV Parody)

Uygar Yeşilada (Humorous Programs and Parodies He Prepared and Starred in BRT Radio and Television Programs – Humorous Characters He Played)Natalia Varchenko (International Cartoon Competition “Free” Themed Section Special Prize).

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

