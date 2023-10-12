October 12, 2023

Girne  Municipality Sewage Unit Team received training from Sivil Savunma

Girne  Municipality Sewage Unit participated in training with the aim of minimizing possible risks that may arise during works carried out in closed areas.

Girne Municipality attended the training course given by the Civil Defense Organization Girne Regional Directorate teams (Sivil Savunma) within the scope of ‘Occupational Health and Safety Practices’.

In the training attended by the Girne Municipality Sewage Unit team, theoretical and practical training was provided on the healthy and correct use of equipment such as high-tech closed-circuit breathing sets and toxic gas measurement detectors purchased by Girne Municipality. The training, which examined the aim of minimizing possible risks that may arise during work in closed areas, was very productive in the context of the policy of keeping employee health above all else.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

