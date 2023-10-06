TRNC Minister Ataoğlu speaks at İstanbul Tourism Fair

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the Istanbul Tourism Fair held at the Istanbul Congress Centre.

TRNC takes part in the fair, organised by Dream Project and bringing together the MICE sector, with KITSAB, KITOB, KITREB and 5 hotels.

In his speech at the event, Minister Ataoğlu underlined that TRNC is a country with 365 days of tourism potential and stated that it is the most suitable country for winter tourism.

In his speech, Minister Ataoğlu said, “The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is a country available for tourism 365 days a year with its climate, natural beauties, virgin nature and hospitable people, is an island of tourism despite the unjust and inhumane isolations.”



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

