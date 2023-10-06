Savaşan attends International Healthcare Symposium and B2B Meeting in Pristina

Head of Global Healthcare Travel Council (GHTC) MP Ahmet Savaşan attended the “International Healthcare Symposium and B2B Meeting” held in Pristina. According to the statement made by Cyprus Healthcare Tourism Council, International Healthcare Symposium and B2B Meeting was organized by Kosovo Ministry of Health and Global Healthcare Travel Council in Pristina.

The symposium was attended by more than 200 medical doctors as well as professional scientists from Turkey, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Kosovo.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

