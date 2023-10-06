TRNC Representative attends OTS meeting in İstanbul

Deputy Foreign Ministers of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan met at the OTS Secretariat in Istanbul. According to the news obtained from diplomatic sources, representatives from OTS’s observer members Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Hungary and Turkmenistan joined to the meeting as well.

Türkiye was represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Burak Akçapar, Azerbaijan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Şerifov, Kazakhstan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Bakayev, Kyrgyzstan Deputy Minister Aybek Moldogaziyev, Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Babür Usmanov, OTS Secretary General Ambassador Kubanicbek Ömüraliyev, TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Political Affairs Aysan Mullahasan Atılgan, Consulate General of Hungary in Istanbul Attila Pinter and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Ankara Mekan İşanguliyev attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the representatives exchanged views on the preparations for the 10th OTS Summit that will be hosted by Kazakhstan on 3rd of November in Astana, cooperation issues on the agenda of the organisation, issues related to the strengthening of the OTS, and current regional and international issues that concern the Turkic world.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...