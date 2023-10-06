Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “UN lost impartiality on Cyprus”

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu stated that the UN has lost its impartiality towards Cyprus, the reason being the five permanent members of its Security Council.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu replied the questions of the Anadolu Agency correspondent about the recent developments on the island, particularly the Pile-Yigitler road construction and repair project.

Ertuğruloğlu said the Pile-Yigitler road construction is still ongoing, and the project will soon extend to the area that gained attention in August this year when UN peacekeepers attempted to obstruct its construction.

The Minister added that he does not believe the UN peacekeeping force will attempt to obstruct ongoing work in the region again.

“Such actions would be highly unfavourable, and we do not even consider the possibility of respecting this, giving up on road construction. We will continue with the road construction. There is no turning back now,” he said.

In response to the UN Security Council’s criticism of the TRNC on the road project, Ertuğruloğlu said, “The fact that the UN Security Council issued a critical statement against us even in an event like this one should show the degree to which the UN has lost its impartiality in favour of the Greek Cypriots.”

“We already experience this in our relations with the UN every day on the island. Not only in the case of the Pile-Yigitler road but in every matter we deal with the UN, we encounter this inequality,” he concluded.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...