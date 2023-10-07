Mayor Şenkul welcomed guests visiting the TRNC for the Olive Festival

October 7, 2023

Mayors and guest delegations who came to Girne within the scope of the 22nd International Olive Festival organized by Girne Municipality met with Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul at the Girne Municipality Service Building.

Providing information about the festival and the city after the mutual gift presentations, Mayor Şenkul expressed his satisfaction with the visit of the mayors, representatives, and council members who participated in the Olive Festival and expressed his gratitude to all municipalities for their contributions and support.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

