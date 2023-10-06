October 6, 2023

The Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Sea Festival, which took place within the scope of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, closed with a full program on Sunday, October 1.

Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Sea Festival, which was held for the first time this year, offered visitors a feast of culture, art and sports for four days. The festival, which brought together sea, sports, entertainment and music, received full marks from the participants.

On the last day of the festival, on Sunday October 1, the events started with a tennis tournament.

Then, the day continued with the football competitions held in men’s and women’s categories, and continued with the ‘Girne Municipality 1st Underwater Hunting Photography Competition’ award ceremony and the ‘Sports Competitions Award Ceremony’.

On the closing day, a barbecue party called ‘Take Your Meat and Come’ was held simultaneously and on this last day, ‘Grup Otantik’ gave the participants unforgettable moments with the Cyprus Airs concert and ‘The Healers Reggae Band ‘ with the reggae concert.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

