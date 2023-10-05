October 5, 2023

Oktay “Turkish Cypriots are an integral part of the Turkic world”

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Fuat Oktay emphasized that the Turkish Cypriots are an integral part of the Turkic world.

Speaking during a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, Oktay said that Ankara fully supports the TRNC’s participation in all activities of the Organization of Turkic States.

Emphasising that the cooperation mechanisms built with great efforts have been institutionalised in every field and have gained solid foundations, Oktay said that the OTS is followed carefully in the international arena and has become a platform that third countries want to cooperate with.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office

