TRNC at the İstanbul Tourism Fair 2023

October 5, 2023

TRNC at İstanbul Tourism Fair 2023

TRNC will take part in the İstanbul Tourism Fair 2023, which will start today in İstanbul.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu departed for İstanbul in order to attend the opening programme of the Fair yesterday evening 3rd October 2013.

According to the information released by the Ministry, it was noted that the 2-day Fair, which will take place at the İstanbul Congress Centre, is organised to bring together tourism professionals from many countries of the world to enable the establishment of new collaborations.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office

