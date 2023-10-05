Hasipoğlu speaks at British Conservative Party’s Congress

The Secretary General of the National Unity Party (UBP) Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu attended the British Conservative Party’s Congress held in Manchester.

According to a statement from the UBP, Hasipoğlu met with the UK’s Defence Minister Grant Shapss, House of Lords member Daniel Hannah, Members of Parliament, Conservative Party members of Turkish Cypriot descent, and other politicians during the congress.

Hasipoğlu also delivered a speech for the first time as a representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) at the congress.

In his speech, Hasipoğlu raised the issues and expectations of approximately 300,000 Turkish Cypriots living in the UK and stated that it is time for Turkish Cypriots to send a representative to the British Parliament.

Hasipoğlu emphasized the need for the United Kingdom to take bolder steps on the Cyprus issue after Brexit. He reminded that the guarantor UK is well aware of the constructive attitude of the Turkish Cypriot people, who have consistently shown their desire for a solution in Cyprus. While recalling the promises made to the Turkish Cypriots during the 2004 Annan Plan process, Hasipoğlu also stated that the United Kingdom needs to take concrete steps regarding direct flights and expressed their desire for Turkish Cypriot athletes to participate in the Commonwealth Games.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office

