Numan Kurtulmuş said the occupier in Cyprus is Greek Cypriots

“The occupier in Cyprus is the Greek Cypriot side” said Kurtulmuş

Reaction from Kurtulmuş to Greek Cypriot representative: “The occupier in Cyprus is the Greek Cypriot side”   The Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş attended the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in Dublin, capital of Ireland. “The occupier in Cyprus is not Türkiye, but the Greek Cypriot side, which abolished the legal Republic of Cyprus established in 1960 and occupied the Republic,” said Speaker Numan. 

During his speech at the conference at the Dublin Congress Centre, Kurtulmuş reacted to Annita Demetriou, the President of the House of Representatives of Southern Cyprus, who gave a speech before him and used the words showing Türkiye as “occupiers”.  

Reacting to the Greek Cypriot representative who claimed that “Türkiye is an occupier in Cyprus and Azerbaijan is an occupier in Karabakh”,  Kurtulmuş said that the occupier in Cyprus was not Türkiye but the Greek Cypriot side and that Türkiye, as a guarantor country, could not stand by the pro-Enosis groups to abolish the Republic of Cyprus.  

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

