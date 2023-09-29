September 29, 2023

Ertuğruloğlu meets Noziri

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu held a bilateral meeting with Khusrav Noziri, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, of which TRNC is an observer member, on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

Informing Noziri about the latest situation in Cyprus during the meeting, Ertuğruloğlu stated that the negotiations on the basis of the federation, which had not yielded any results for 50 years, ended in 2017.

He explained that for this reason, the TRNC put forward a two-state vision based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the parties.

Pointing out that in order to maintain stability and tranquillity on the island, the current realities should be accepted by the international community, Ertuğruloğlu said that we expect the ECO member states to lead the call of Turkish President Erdoğan to recognize the independence of the TRNC and to establish diplomatic, political and economic relations with the TRNC.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry Mustafa Lakadamyalı, First Secretary Çağrı Kalfaoğlu, and Third Secretary of the TRNC New York Representative Office Seval Gökeri.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu meets with Bayramov in New York

September 29, 2023

Ertuğruloğlu meets with Jalil Abbas Jilani in New York

September 29, 2023

You may have missed

TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu meets Noziri in New York

September 29, 2023

TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu meets with Bayramov in New York

September 29, 2023

Ertuğruloğlu meets with Jalil Abbas Jilani in New York

September 29, 2023

President Tatar meets Secretary General of OTS Omuraliev

September 29, 2023

Fazıl Say and Genco Erkal thrilled the audience in Girne

September 27, 2023

‘Let’s Sing Together Band’ entertained Girne music lovers

September 27, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: